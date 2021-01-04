Men rescued from Munro fined for breaching Covid travel rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been fined for breaching travel regulations after they had to be rescued while climbing a Munro.

The pair travelled from Oban to the Glencoe area to climb Buachaille Etive Mor but had to call for help when one of them suffered a leg injury on the way back down.

Twenty-five members of Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) were involved in rescuing the men on December 31.

The injured man was taken to hospital by land ambulance for assessment.

One of the members of Glencoe MRT suffered an injury during the rescue and is still undergoing medical assessment.

Police Scotland said the two men, aged 21 and 27, have been fined for breaching travel regulations after travelling from Argyll and Bute to the Highlands.

Inspector Kevin Macleod, from Highlands and Islands police division, said: “The men had travelled from Oban to hike this route and found themselves in difficultly as the light was fading at 3.25pm when police and MRT were called.

“The rescue took a total of 108 man hours and the team stood down at 7.30pm. Both men, aged 21 and 27, were issued with fixed penalty notices for breaching travel regulations.

“We continue to ask people to take personal responsibility to do the right thing and remember the purpose of these measures is to aid the collective effort to protect the NHS and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.”

Current Covid-19 restrictions mean it is illegal to travel into or out of council areas in Level 3 or Level 4 without a valid exemption.

Police have the power to issue £60 fines to rule-breakers, although these are halved to £30 if paid within 28 days.

Andy Neilson, team leader from Glencoe Mountain Rescue, said: “We will always continue to provide the vital MRT service that we are committed to, however the volunteers assisting the men did feel vulnerable due to the inevitable close contact required and we have to prioritise the health of our members in order to continue to provide this vital service.”