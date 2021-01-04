First Minister agrees eviction ban should be extended

Something went wrong - please try again later.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she believes a ban on evictions during the Covid-19 pandemic should be extended.

Last month, the Scottish Government announced a total ban on evictions over the winter period, but the Scottish Greens have pushed for that to be extended.

In a question to Ms Sturgeon on Monday, Greens MSP Ross Greer pushed for the rule to be extended until the furlough scheme ends in April.

The Green MSP asked the First Minister about the ban on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon began by saying she did not want to pre-empt a decision which would be made by housing minister Kevin Stewart “in due course”, but added: “Can I just say, and I hope this will give a signal of the direction of travel, that I agree with the sentiments expressed in the question.”

Speaking after the question was asked in Holyrood, Mr Greer said: “The winter evictions ban was introduced after pressure from tenants’ groups such as Living Rent and discussions between the Scottish Government and Green MSPs, but this will expire on January 22.

“It would be grossly unjust and downright dangerous to have people losing their homes during a lockdown and with the virus once again out of control.

“The Government must extend the evictions ban now and ensure it remains in place until at least the end of April.”

The Greens and various groups had repeatedly pressured the Scottish Government on the total ban on evictions in the lead up to the December announcement.

Coronavirus legislation passed in the early stages of the pandemic by MSPs included a provision that eviction proceedings would not be allowed to begin based on issues created by the pandemic, such as the loss of earnings.

However, campaigners pointed out that people were still being put out of their homes due to proceedings starting before the pandemic began and concluding later in the year.