Man dies after crash involving lorry and car

A man has died after a crash involving a car and a lorry.

The crash happened on the A9 Inverness to Scrabster Trunk Road at Milnafua at about 9.10pm on Monday.

The 27-year-old man driving the car, a blue Vauxhall Astra, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry was not injured.

Police are appealing for information.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Highlands and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of those involved in this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information surrounding the circumstances of the crash to get in contact with officers.

“At the time of the crash, there was a blue vehicle travelling north who may have witnessed the incident and we would ask the driver to speak to police.

“If you have any information that could assist with our investigation, please get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward and speak to officers.”

The road was closed for about seven hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3301 of Monday January 4.

Earlier on Monday a woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the car she was driving left the A9 and collided with trees at Doll around two miles south of Brora.

The car, a blue Kia Picanto, had been travelling south when the one-vehicle crash happened at around 7.35am on Monday.

The 56-year-old female driver was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Her condition is described as stable.

Police constable Lewis Macleod, of the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who may have seen it to get in touch.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who was on the road around 7.30am on Monday and may have dashcam footage.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0509 of January 4.”