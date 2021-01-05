Two men charged over stabbing incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed on a city street.

The man was taken to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries following an incident in the city’s Cleghorn Street which took place at around 1.35am on Monday.

Police Scotland said that two men aged 21 and 25 have been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder.

They are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Chief Inspector Ross Fitzgerald, of Tayside Police Division, said: “I would like to thank the members of the public who came forward and provided vital information towards the investigation.”