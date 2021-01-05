A&E attendances down by almost 3,000 over Christmas week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A&E attendances dropped by almost 3,000 in the week over Christmas to the lowest level since mid-May.

The latest NHS Scotland statistics reveal that there were 16,452 A&E attendances during the week ending December 27.

Of those, 87.3% were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – up from 82.5% the week before.

A total of 251 patients had to wait more than eight hours to be seen, while 53 patients were left waiting for more than 12 hours.

Compared to the previous week, the number of people visiting A&E dropped by 2,979.

The last time A&E attendances were lower were during the week ending May 17, when 16,351 patients were seen.

The figures, published by Public Health Scotland, also show A&E attendances were 8,554, down from the same time last year – the week ending December 29 2019.

During that week, 85.1% of patients were seen within the four-hour target set by the Scottish Government.

November also saw the third-lowest number of patients attend A&E, according to the Public Health Scotland figures.

Just 100,369 patients attended throughout November, with only April and May’s figures – when Scotland was in the midst of the first coronavirus lockdown – recording lower levels of attendees.

Throughout the month, 89.8% of patients were seen within four hours, 1,482 (1.5%) patients spent more than eight hours in A&E, and 305 (0.3%) patients waited more than 12 hours to be seen.