Body of woman found on public footpath in Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The body of a woman has been found on a footpath in the east end of Glasgow.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at Mainhill Drive, Swinton, after being found around 8.40am on Tuesday.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained with a report being submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: “We received a report about the body of a woman found on a public footpath at Mainhill Drive in Glasgow around 8.40am on Tuesday January 5.

“She has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”