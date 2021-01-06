Naloxone to be given to high-risk drug users in Government scheme

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Anti-overdose drug Naloxone will be given to high-risk drug users in take-home kits as part of a Government scheme.

In 2019, the Scottish Ambulance Service was called to around 5,000 incidents where Naloxone was administered.

The treatment can reduce the risk of death from an opiate overdose.

The kits will be supplied after a 999 call for an accidental overdose and can be given to the victim or to a friend or family member who may witness a future overdose.

Angela Constance was appointed drugs policy minister after new figures on deaths were released in December (Jane Barlow/PA)

The scheme, funded by the drug deaths taskforce, comes as Scotland reported its worst drug deaths figures on record in 2019, prompting the resignation of the public health minister and the creation of a specific drugs policy minister position taken by Angela Constance.

She said: “As part of a wide range of measures to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths, tools like Naloxone play an important part.

“We know that Naloxone is a very effective way of reducing death by overdose. By providing take-home kits in certain circumstances, there is a chance that a relative or friend will be able to administer it early in the episode, increasing the prospects of a successful outcome.

“Of course, we want to help people long before they get to the point of a life-threatening overdose. That is why we are embarking on a new national mission to reduce drugs deaths, and one which will have people with lived experience, and their families, front and centre.”

In December, the Scottish Government released figures showing the number of deaths as a result of drugs increased to 1,264 in 2019, 77 more than the year before.

Dr Jim Ward, medical director of the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), said: “This new and significant initiative issuing ‘take-home Naloxone’ to people at the scene after a non-fatal overdose will support the reduction of potential future harm and death for vulnerable people affected by drug use.

“SAS is also strengthening its relationship with local drug services and is progressing plans to signpost our patients affected by drug use to these local services who have a key role in support and prevention of drug-related harm.”