Boarding school phase of child abuse inquiry delayed

An inquiry phase investigating historic child abuse at boarding schools across Scotland has been delayed due to the latest lockdown measures.

Chairwoman Lady Smith has decided to postpone hearings for the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry (SCAI) until further notice after consideration of public health advice and the new restrictions.

Phase six had been due to start later in January, but the team will continue to work behind the scenes to carry out interviews and provide support.

Gordonstoun School, attended by the Prince of Wales, is also being investigated as part of the inquiry (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A statement from SCAI said: “Lady Smith has reluctantly decided that they will have to be postponed.

“She appreciates that this is likely to cause disappointment and inconvenience but feels she has no alternative but to do so.

“The decision has been taken following careful consideration of all aspects of the latest public health advice and new restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The hearings will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”

Scotland was moved into a full lockdown on Monday as the new strain of coronavirus originating in Kent swept across the country.

Hearings had been due to take place focussing on institutions such as Fettes College in Edinburgh, attended by former prime minister Tony Blair, and Gordonstoun School in Moray, where the Prince of Wales had been a pupil.