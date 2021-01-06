68 more Covid-19 deaths recorded in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland has recorded 68 more Covid-19 deaths and more than 2,000 further cases of the disease in the past 24 hours.

The latest daily figures showed that a further 2,039 Scots have tested positive for coronavirus – 10.5% of those who were checked.

As well as the 68 deaths, official figures showed that 95 people were in intensive care in hospital with the disease – up two from the previous day.

(PA Graphics)

Overall, hospitals reported having a total of 1,384 coronavirus patients, an increase of 37.

The data showed new cases of the disease were recorded in every health board area of Scotland, with the exception of NHS Western Isles.

There were a further 603 confirmed coronavirus cases in the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area, with an additional 296 in NHS Lanarkshire, 206 in NHS Grampian and 164 in the NHS Lothian area.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 141,066 cases in Scotland.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,701 people have now died within 28 days of first testing positive for the disease.