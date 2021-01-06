BBC Scotland to air educational shows to help with home learning

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Judy Murray, Sanjeev Kohli and magician Kevin Quantum will help bring educational content to pupils in Scotland to help with home learning during lockdown.

Shown on BBC Scotland and CBBC, the programming will offer Bitesize learning specifically for Scottish students, covering maths, English, science and social subjects for primary and secondary pupils.

Judy Murray will help students to stay active, even in small spaces, Sanjeev Kohli will bring fun to maths and magician Kevin Quantum will offer a unique take on science.

Additional online content will also be offered on subjects such as health and weather.

Shown on BBC Scotland from 10am every weekday, starting Monday January 11, the content will be focused on the Curriculum for Excellence, for both primary and secondary learners.

On CBBC, Bitesize Daily will show numeracy, literacy and social subjects including quizzes and wordsearches, aimed at primary pupils

The programmes, some made both before the pandemic and some over the last few months under strict coronavirus restrictions, will be broadcast each weekday and also be available through iPlayer.

Learners throughout Scotland also will now have a newly created website accessed easily for both English and Gaelic content – bbc.co.uk/lockdownlearningscotland – with both existing and new additional educational content available online, while BBC ALBA will also offer dedicated programmes for Gaelic pupils.

BBC ALBA will have a range of programmes to support learning such screened in the daily CBeebies and CBBC ALBA schedule with all programmes being made available through iPlayer after transmission.

Tim Davie, BBC director-general said: “Ensuring children across the UK have the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation’s school curriculum has been a key priority for the BBC throughout this past year.

“Education is absolutely vital – the BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.”