Scotland hopes to have 900,000 vaccine doses by end of January – Sturgeon

Scotland hopes to have just over 900,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of the month, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish Government had hoped to vaccinate up to one million Scots by the end of January, however Ms Sturgeon said that vaccinations are dependent on supplies.

So far more than 100,000 people north of the border have been given a jab since the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine started last month and the Oxford University and AstraZeneca one this week.

With Scotland now in lockdown Ms Sturgeon also said she is considering whether further restrictions on non-essential business activities are needed to bring case numbers down.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the NHS is under severe pressure (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Ms Sturgeon was asked in an interview on ITV Good Morning Britain how close Scotland is to vaccinating 1 million people by the end of January.

She said: “It’s dependent on supplies, so we at the moment, and we are being quite cautious in what we’re saying, only giving commitments that we think we can absolutely rely on, we think we will have by the end of January just over 900,000 doses of the vaccines, slightly below that million but hopefully it will get closer to that as the supplies become a bit firmer over the next days and weeks.

“The vaccination programme is well under way. We are well over 100,000 people vaccinated right now. The community provision has got under way earlier this week, there are new GP practices coming on stream today with that and that will scale up across the country from Monday.”

Ms Sturgeon said that the NHS in Scotland is “under severe pressure” but is coping so far.

Scotland is under lockdown restrictions for the rest of January, with a legal requirement to stay at home and schools closed to most pupils until February.

The First Minister said she hopes the restrictions will bring case numbers down but is considering whether further measures are necessary.

She said: “I hope the restrictions if people abide by them and people have been fantastic at abiding by restrictions all along and that’s not easy, if people abide by them I hope and believe we can see the case rise stem and hopefully cases start to decline but I’m not complacent about that yet, we are monitoring traffic numbers for example to see the extent to which this lockdown is keeping people at home.

“There is a question in my mind about whether we need to go a bit further in restricting non-essential business activities to cut even further the reasons that people have for being outside of their own home and that’s something I will be looking at with my advisers over the next few days.”