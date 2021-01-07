Friday, January 8th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Man’s body found after caravan fire

by Press Association
January 7, 2021, 11:43 am
Syndicate Post image
Firefighters put out the blaze (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man has died following a fire at a caravan.

Emergency services were called to the scene on land in the East Mains of Pitfour area, near Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, just after 7am on Wednesday.

Firefighters put out the blaze and the body of a 77-year-old man was found in the caravan.

Police said investigations are under way to establish the circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

More from the Press and Journal