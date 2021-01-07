Police increasingly worried about missing man

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are “increasingly worried” about a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Graham Brady was last seen around 10pm on Tuesday December 1 in the Whitehill Crescent area of Carluke, South Lanarkshire.

He was reported missing by his family on Sunday December 6.

A Facebook group set up to find him has 2,000 members, with banners erected in the area appealing for information.

Mr Brady is described as around 6ft 2in tall, medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

APPEAL FOR MISSING MAN, GRAHAM BRADY, ONE MONTH ANNIVERSARY- Graham was reported missing by his family on Sunday, 6 December, 2020, after he had not been seen or heard from in several days, which is out of character for him. READ MORE https://t.co/b28D5uZWCR pic.twitter.com/YhOdhse69I — Lanark Police (@LanarkPolice) January 7, 2021

He was wearing a tan/green jacket with fur around the hood, black trousers, a blue and white striped jumper and white and red Nike trainers.

Police are continuing searches.

Inspector Brian Lindie said: “I would like to thank members of the public and media who have assisted officers so far in the search for Graham. Officers are still conducting searches of the local and wider areas.

“Unfortunately, it has now been a month since Graham was reported missing and we remain concerned for his welfare.

“As we have said before it is out of character for Graham to not be in touch with family for this length of time and we are all becoming increasingly worried.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Graham to contact police as soon as possible, and if Graham is reading this, please get in touch to let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.