Home Office should consider denying Trump entry, says Scottish Justice Secretary

The Home Office should consider denying Donald Trump entry to the UK after he leaves office, Scotland’s Justice Secretary has said.

Protesters who believe the presidential election in November was stolen from Mr Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, forcing proceedings to be suspended.

Humza Yousaf accused the outgoing US leader on Twitter of “inciting a violent mob”.

Once he leaves Office if Trump tries to come to UK the Home Sect should give serious consideration to denying him entry, she has the power if an applicant's presence is not conducive to the public good Trump's default is to stir up racial tension & yday he incited a violent mob. pic.twitter.com/75fBChvFKQ — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) January 7, 2021

The Scottish Justice Secretary also said Home Secretary Priti Patel should consider denying Mr Trump entry to the UK.

“Once he leaves office if Trump tries to come to UK the Home Sect should give serious consideration to denying him entry, she has the power if an applicant’s presence is not conducive to the public good,” he wrote.

“Trump’s default is to stir up racial tension & yday he incited a violent mob.”

Mr Yousaf also shared Home Office regulations which show that an application for entry must be denied if the person seeking to enter the country “is not conducive to the public good”.

Rumours have swirled in recent days of the possibility of Mr Trump travelling to Scotland to avoid the January 20 inauguration of Joe Biden, after a specific callsign for a plane sometimes used by the president was reportedly found to have registered at Prestwick Airport for January 19.

However, asked earlier this week about the possibility of Mr Trump going to one of his Scottish golf courses, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”

What started as a protest and rally on Wednesday in Washington DC, where Mr Trump addressed thousands of supporters, quickly became violent as skirmishes with police broke out around the Capitol, before protesters gained entry, occupying offices and forcing proceedings to be suspended.

Police said one woman died after being shot and three other people died after suffering “medical emergencies”.

British politicians condemned the violent scenes, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson described as “disgraceful”.

He added: “The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Horrendous scenes from the US.

“These are not ‘protesters’ – this a direct attack on democracy and legislators carrying out the will of the American people.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: “The US rightly takes great pride in its democracy, and there can be no justification for these violent attempts to frustrate the lawful and proper transition of power.”