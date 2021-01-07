Covid-19 linked deaths in Scotland rise to more than 6,600

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Deaths of people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus in Scotland have risen to 6,686, the latest figures indicate.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics record 383 such deaths being registered between December 21 – the previous update – and January 3, the latest data available.

The statistics cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.

In the week between December 21 and 27 (week 52) 200 deaths were registered, a fall of three from the previous week.

In week 53, December 28 and January 3, this fell to 183 but the NRS warned as there were fewer registrations than usual in these weeks due to public holidays death registrations are likely to be lower than the actual numbers of deaths in this period.

In the week to January 3 the majority of deaths – 111 (61%) – were in hospitals, with 63 in care homes and nine at home or in a non-institutional setting.

For this week, deaths were 138 (14%) higher than the five-year average for the same period, the same percentage as the previous week.

Three-quarters of the coronavirus-related deaths were among people aged 75 and older, with 14 (8%) in those aged under 65.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde registered the highest number of deaths linked to the virus the week to January 3 at 41, followed by NHS Lothian at 32 and NHS Lanarkshire at 28.

However, at council level Edinburgh was the highest in Scotland at 24, followed by Glasgow at 21 and Fife at 16.

Pete Whitehouse, NRS statistical services director, said: “These statistics show the continuing grief that the virus is causing in our communities.

“Although the statistics for weeks 52 and 53 show a slight fall in the number of Covid-19 related deaths, there were fewer registrations than usual in these weeks due to public holidays.

“As a result the number of registered deaths is likely to be an undercount from the impact of public holidays on registration activity. We expect figures to increase over the next fortnight as registration activity returns to normal.”