Scottish Government ‘outside legal scope with new Gender Representation Act’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A group has sought a judicial review of a new Act, which aims to give public boards in Scotland 50/50 gender representation.

For Women Scotland (FWS) have brought the Gender Representation on Public Boards (Scotland) Act 2018 under review at a hearing on Thursday, claiming that the Act was outside the legislative competency of the Scottish Parliament.

FWS raised concerns, saying the Scottish Government are attempting to redefine the term “woman” against what had been set out in the Equality Act 2010, by combining the protected characteristics of “sex” and “gender reassignment”.

The legal definition of women is a protected characteristic under the Equality Act 2010, defined as someone who was registered as biologically female at birth.

A spokeswoman for FWS previously said they “object to the wholesale redefinition of women” which was “key to maintaining women’s rights and protections in law”.

Representing FWS, Aidan O’Neill QC, told Judge Lady Wise: “There was a social need for a process to allow people who were born one sex to have an acquired gender which was different from their biological sex.

“The Equality Act 2010 deals with this by creating a new protected characteristic of gender reassignment.

“That is a reference to where a person of either sex is in the process of undergoing or has undergone the formal reassignment of their sex – or has stated their intention to – in order to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC).”

There is no requirement for a trans person to have any kind of medical supervision or intervention in order to be protected from gender reassignment discrimination.

Mr O’Neill noted that there were precedent to when born persons and trans persons – in these examples trans men – were excluded from a protected definition, including priests in the Catholic Church and engaging in frontline combat in the Army.

He added: “In sport, it is lawful to restrict trans persons where physiology and stamina are determinants in which one sex would be at an obvious disadvantage.”

Mr O’Neill said there was no evidence to suggest trans women had suffered the same workplace discrimination that born women had, and that grouping them together would disadvantage both groups.

Mr O’Neill said: “The assumption here is that born men who have gender reassignment are equivalent to born women.

“That they are equal in terms of social and economic status and that is an assumption made without examination.

“We have this one group who were born men and undergone gender reassignment and assuming they are in the exact position of born women, therefore using the exact same definition just for convenience.

“What’s happened is there has been, without thought and evidence, the equation of two distinct groups as if they are the same.”

However Ruth Crawford, QC, argued that the wording of the Act “was limited in its scope”.

Ms Crawford said: “This definition of ‘women’ is only for use in this act, and not to create a definition in any other legal context.”

The hearing in front of Judge Lady Wise continues.