Woman, 82, dies in house fire

by Press Association
January 8, 2021, 9:33 am
An elderly woman was found dead inside the property (PA)

An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the property in Stewart Street at around 3.30am on Thursday.

The body of an 82-year-old woman was found inside.

Police said investigations are under way.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Thursday January 7, officers in Dundee received a report of a fire at a property on Stewart Street.

“Emergency services attended and the body of an 82-year-old woman was found within.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

