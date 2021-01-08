Woman, 82, dies in house fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An elderly woman has died in a house fire in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to the property in Stewart Street at around 3.30am on Thursday.

The body of an 82-year-old woman was found inside.

Police said investigations are under way.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.30am on Thursday January 7, officers in Dundee received a report of a fire at a property on Stewart Street.

“Emergency services attended and the body of an 82-year-old woman was found within.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”