£3.2m climate change fund shared by 250 community groups

More than 250 community groups have been given a share of a £3.2 million fund from the Scottish Government designed to tackle climate change.

An electric bike which will transport key NHS supplies throughout the Lothians, a wheelchair-accessible minibus in Orkney, and food growing equipment for Fair Isle Primary School are among the 279 projects funded by the Community Climate Asset Fund.

Administered by Keep Scotland Beautiful, Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said the fund is delivering “fast, tangible support” to community projects.

“Communities across the country are playing a vital role in responding to the pandemic crisis and in maintaining our resilience, our sense of spirit and our local support network,” she said.

Brilliant news for our environment and communities across Scotland. Delighted to administer the #CCAF to support community climate action.https://t.co/o8PfYt6Qi0 — Keep Scotl Beautiful (@KSBScotland) January 8, 2021

“In what remains an exceptionally difficult time for us all, this funding is providing fast, tangible support to deliver long-lasting benefits to community-based organisations, while also helping them tackle climate change as we accelerate our just transition to a net-zero society.

“I am particularly pleased that the successful recipients of the Community Climate Asset Fund come from right across the country, meaning many thousands of people will benefit from the projects and help play their part in ending Scotland’s contribution to climate change.”

Keep Scotland Beautiful chief executive Barry Fisher said: “We congratulate all the community-based organisations across Scotland awarded Community Climate Asset Fund grants.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful are committed to making Scotland clean, green and sustainable, and through the Community Climate Asset Fund, we are delighted to support communities to tackle climate change and contribute to a green and just recovery from Covid-19.”