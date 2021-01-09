New coronavirus testing facility opens in Galashiels

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Covid-19 testing centre has opened in Galashiels.

The UK Government-run facility at Langlee Community Centre is one of 24 walk-through sites in Scotland, where people without access to a car can receive a test.

The announcement came after Scotland reported the highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period on Friday, with hospital numbers also exceeding the peak seen in April.

Scotland Office minister Iain Stewart said: “The UK Government is doing everything it can to support people in all parts of the UK through the pandemic.

“Testing continues to play an important role how we manage the virus alongside the rollout of vaccines, helping to identify local outbreaks, slow down the rate of transmission and protect communities.

“I would like to thank the public for continuing to do the right thing and come forward to be tested when they display symptoms.

“The UK Government continues to provide the bulk of testing in Scotland, with this new walk-through centre in Galashiels just the latest in our extensive network.

“We have also secured and paid for millions of doses of the Pfizer and Oxford vaccines for all parts of the UK.

“Hope is on the horizon, but we can’t let up on our efforts to contain the virus.”

Dr Tim Patterson, director of public health at NHS Borders, said: “This is a significant enhancement which will allow easier access to testing and also allows for flexibility to deploy the current mobile testing unit which operates part-time in Galashiels to other towns in our area if required.

“It is more important than ever that people showing any symptoms of Covid-19 must self-isolate and book a test immediately.”

Scottish public health minister Mairi Gougeon also welcomed the opening of the centre.

She said: “Containing and suppressing this virus relies on testing being accessible to everyone.

“The walk-through testing centre in Galashiels is the 24th site across Scotland and will further increase our testing capacity ahead of potential spikes as we move through winter.

“Centres like this can be operational in a matter of days, and we are working at pace with NHS National Services Scotland and local authorities to roll out more across the country so that more people have access to local testing.

“We will continue to adapt our testing strategy in line with the different stages of the pandemic.

“However, testing is only one effective intervention that we are using to manage the virus and it remains vital that people continue to follow physical distancing advice and practise good hand and cough hygiene, not just for their own safety but in order to protect others.”