Scotland equals record with 93 more deaths from coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland has recorded 93 more deaths from coronavirus, equalling the record set on Friday, according to official figures.

The death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – is now 4,965.

A further 1,865 positive cases were also reported by the Scottish Government.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has described the figures as “a big concern”.

On Twitter, she said: “Covid case numbers still a big concern & putting huge pressure on the NHS, as hospital and ICU cases increase.

“Also, 93 further deaths remind us just how dangerous the virus can be – my thoughts are with all those grieving. To save lives and protect the NHS, please #StayHome.”

Covid case numbers still a big concern & putting huge pressure on the NHS, as hospital and ICU cases increase. Also, 93 further deaths remind us just how dangerous the virus can be – my thoughts are with all those grieving. To save lives and protect the NHS, please #StayHome https://t.co/PXGpxFHABb — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) January 9, 2021

Figures show the daily test positivity rate is 8.7%, up from 8.1% on Friday, when 2,301 positive cases were recorded.

A total of 147,889 people have tested positive in Scotland since the start of the pandemic.

There are 1,596 people in hospital confirmed to have Covid-19, up 66 from 1,530 in 24 hours.

The number of people in hospital continues a rise seen in the past few weeks, and further extends the distance between the current numbers and the amount of people admitted to hospital in the April peak of coronavirus.

On Friday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the rise “really does underline the severity of the pressure that our hospitals are currently facing”.

Of these patients, 109 are in intensive care – up by seven from the previous day.

The figures come as another walk-through testing site has opened in Galashiels taking the number north of the border to 24.

Public health minister Mairi Gougeon welcomed the opening of the UK Government-run facility, adding: “Centres like this can be operational in a matter of days, and we are working at pace with NHS National Services Scotland and local authorities to roll out more across the country so that more people have access to local testing.

“We will continue to adapt our testing strategy in line with the different stages of the pandemic.

“However, testing is only one effective intervention that we are using to manage the virus and it remains vital that people continue to follow physical distancing advice and practise good hand and cough hygiene, not just for their own safety but in order to protect others.”