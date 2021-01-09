Police urge public to stay away from anti-lockdown protest following arrest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police Scotland have urged members of the public not to attend an anti-lockdown march through Edinburgh after a man was arrested at a similar event in Glasgow.

The Scotland Against Lockdown group, which organises events on social media, announced last week plans to “march for freedom” through the capital from Holyrood to the First Minister’s residence at Bute House.

The group held a similar protest last month, and also staged a demonstration in Glasgow’s George Square on Saturday where one man was arrested.

Under current Scottish Government coronavirus regulations, marches and protests are not allowed.

Superintendent David Robertson said: “We understand people want to make their voices heard, but they must do so lawfully and safely.

We are urging members of the public to stay at home and not attend a demonstration and march being planned to start at… Posted by Edinburgh Police Division on Saturday, January 9, 2021

“The Scottish Government regulations are clear that public processions and static protests are prohibited under the current Level 4 restrictions.

“Our approach throughout this pandemic has been to use the 4Es approach, which is to engage with the public, explain the restrictions in place, encourage compliance and, as a last resort we will use enforcement, where required.

“The chief constable has been clear, where officers encounter wilful breaches, we will act decisively to enforce the law.

“We are asking people to take personal responsibility and stay at home in order to protect our NHS and save lives.”

In Glasgow, demonstrators gathered in George Square from noon and could be seen flouting social distancing regulations

Inspector Alex Beagrie, of Greater Glasgow police division, said: “One man has been arrested in connection with an offence under the Misuse of Drugs Act and a breach of the regulations following a protest in George Square on Saturday January 9.”

He reiterated his colleague’s advice, and added: “Anyone wishing to demonstrate should find alternative ways to protest, such as online, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.”