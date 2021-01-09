Emergency services called to gas explosion at port

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A gas cylinder has exploded at Greenock’s Ocean Terminal.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene at Patrick Street after the explosion in a commercial building shortly after 2pm.

Police blocked roads around the terminal.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 2.07pm to reports of an exploding gas cylinder at a commercial unit at Patrick Street, Greenock.

“Operations control mobilised five appliances to the scene where crews remain as they dampen down the single-storey building.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers established a cordon at the request of the fire service.

Director of port operator of Peel Ports Clydeport, Jim McSporran, said: “An incident early this afternoon at Greenock Ocean Terminal saw an acetylene bottle catch fire.

“The fire service was called as a precaution and the situation resolved.

“There was no damage to property and no casualties. We will be carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances.”