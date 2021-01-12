Only about one in four self-isolation grant applications approved, figures show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Just over a quarter of self-isolation grant applications have been approved, official figures show.

The £500 grant was introduced in October as a way to ensure those on low incomes would not suffer financially as a result of being forced to self-isolate.

The support was also intended to ensure more people would be incentivised to remain at home if they were the close contact of a positive Covid-19 case.

However, figures released by the Scottish Government on Tuesday show just 26.7% of applications in October and November were approved.

In October, 3,015 applications were made, with just 696 payments made, costing the scheme £348,000.

Numbers increased in November, when 1,160 of the 3,938 applications were approved at a cost of £580,000.

Administered by local authorities through the Scottish Welfare Fund, the grants were intended to support those claiming benefits while in work.

Discussing the grants last year, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We recognise that self-isolation for a period of 10 or 14 days is a really tough thing to be asking people to do and is particularly tough for people on low incomes who might not be able – or be less able – to work from home and be less likely to have access to statutory sick pay.

“We don’t want anyone to feel that they’re having to choose between self-isolating and feeding themselves and their family, so I hope today’s expansion of the support grant will help more people do the right thing if they or their children are asked to self-isolate.”

However, eligibility was widened in December, for anyone working who was eligible for Universal Credit, even if they do not claim it, and low-income parents whose children have been asked to self isolate.

Notes published with the data say a high number of “speculative” applications were expected when it was launched, as well as in the early days of increased eligibility, as well as different approaches being taken by local authorities, who have the ultimate job of approving applications.

The figures, according to those notes, “may include applications that have been received but are still being processed”, although it is not clear how many are still being processed, or if this is indeed the case.

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard has described the figures as “unacceptable”, calling on the Scottish Government to pay all workers to self-isolate.

He said: “It is essential that all who need to self-isolate are supported to do so: we cannot have public health measures undermined due to people being forced to flout regulations due to lack of support.

“Today I have called on the SNP government to ensure that all workers are paid properly to self-isolate. Failure to do so risks allowing the pandemic to continue unabated and will only increase pressure on the NHS.”