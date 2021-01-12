Wednesday, January 13th 2021 Show Links
Two men taken to hospital after incident in Glasgow

by Press Association
January 12, 2021, 1:33 pm
Police officers in forensic suits at the scene of an investigation outside the One Stop shop (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two men have been taken to hospital after police responded to an incident in Glasgow.

Officers attended a report of two men injured outside the One Stop shop in Tollcross Road at around 7.40am on Tuesday.

Inquiries are continuing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Both men were taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

In a statement, police said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

