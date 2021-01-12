Two men injured in shooting in Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two men have been injured following a shooting incident in the east end of Glasgow.

Three men, aged 28, 31 and 55, were inside a white Ford Transit van which was stopped outside the One Stop shop in Tollcross Road at around 7.40am on Tuesday.

A firearm was discharged at the van, leaving the 28-year-old and 55-year-old men injured.

The two men were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary were they were treated for injuries and have since been discharged.

Two men were injured in the shooting (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 31-year-old man was not injured in the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Sharp at Greater Glasgow CID said: “This was a completely dangerous and reckless act which resulted in two men receiving medical treatment.

“We are still trying to establish a motive for this incident and a team of officers are conducting CCTV and local inquiries to try and gain further information and identify the person or persons involved.

“There is an increased police presence in the area and I urge anyone with information or any concerns to speak to the officers who will be happy to assist.

“Anyone who was in the vicinity of Tollcross Road around 7.40am this morning or anyone who may have driven past at this time and may have captured the incident on their dash cam is asked to contact police at Shettleston via telephone number 101 quoting incident number 0507 of January 12 2021.”