International expert to help deliver UK’s first Child’s House for Healing

An international expert is joining the drive to create the UK’s first Child’s House for Healing in Scotland.

Bragi Guobrandsson, a member of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, will join a group aimed at delivering a vision for the House.

The House will support children recover after being the victim of, or witnessing, violence.

It will offer a safe and secure space for children as an alternative to courts, hospitals, social work offices and police stations.

The group will meet for the first time on Thursday, led by children’s charity Children 1st, and will include representatives from the Scottish Government, justice system, police, social work, health sector, child rights and voluntary organisations.

Mr Guobrandsson said: “Advocates for child-friendly justice all over Europe are thrilled to learn about the great progress Scotland has made in preparing for establishing Barnahus.

Mary Glasgow welcomed input from Bragi Guobrandsson (Children 1st/PA)

“This exciting development underlines the international consensus among professionals that we have an obligation to apply the cross-cutting principles of the UN Convention of the Rights of the Child as well as evidence-based knowledge to ensure the best interest of children in situations of abuse and vulnerability.”

Mary Glasgow, chief executive of Children 1st, said having Mr Guobrandsson support the delivery of the Child’s House is incredible news.

She said: “Bragi Guobrandsson has been a global leader in transforming justice systems across Europe to ensure that children’s rights are front and centre. To have such an expert playing a key role in the development of Scotland’s first Child’s House for Healing is wonderful.

“The Child’s House for Healing is a real opportunity to transform our systems of justice, care, support and recovery so that they protect children who have experienced unimaginable trauma.

“Instead of children’s lives being blighted by their experiences in court and their futures destroyed by a lack of support to recover from trauma and abuse, children will get what they need to move on from their experiences and feel safe and happy again.”