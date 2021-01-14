Covid-19 boosts use of digital technology in councils, report says

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the speed at which councils in Scotland are delivering services digitally.

The pandemic has forced many councils to move to working from home with the help of technology.

However a report from the Accounts Commission said councils are at different stages of digital transformation.

It adds that further progress may be restricted due to a lack of staff with the right skills and insufficient workforce planning.

It said the long-term focus should now be on how digital technology can provide better opportunities and services for people across Scotland, with citizens placed at the heart of this process.

Andrew Cowie, a member of the Accounts Commission, said: “Now is the time for clear and decisive strategic planning with the refresh of Scotland’s national digital strategy.

“It is an opportunity that has to be seized to ensure there is a vision for digital transformation across all councils, with shared priorities, skills and knowledge.

“Councils have worked hard to increase the pace at which digital technology has been introduced due to Covid-19, enabling many vital services to continue.

“Now all councils must focus on putting all citizens at the heart of digital service design, empowering communities to thrive, not just survive.”