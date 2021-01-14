Two men charged after police seize £300,000 worth of cannabis

Two men have been charged after police seized £300,000 worth of cannabis.
Officers searched a commercial unit in Railway Road, Airdrie, at about 10.45am on Wednesday and discovered about 500 plants.
Police said that two men, aged 29 and 37, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident in North Lanarkshire.
They will appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Sergeant Ross Edgar, of Lanarkshire Police Division, said: “We remain committed to tackling the production and sale of drugs across Lanarkshire and I would like to thank the public for their continued assistance in providing us with information that helps us carry out enforcement activity.”
