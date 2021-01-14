Police investigating man’s death bid to trace occupants of vehicles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are searching for the occupants of three vehicles as they investigate the death of a 23-year-old man.

Kieran Murray was discovered seriously injured on Balmore Road near Bardowie village, East Dunbartonshire, on Wednesday October 7 at around 9.40pm.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and then transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but he was pronounced dead on Friday October 9.

As part of their inquiries into his death, officers are keen to speak to the drivers and any occupants of two cars and a van seen at the time of the incident.

The first is a grey or silver Range Rover or Land Rover Discovery that was travelling from Kirkintilloch, through the Torrance Roundabout and along Balmore Road at around 9.40pm that night.

The second is a grey or silver Ford Fiesta seen at the same time in Balmore Road, that went down to the Allander Roundabout, then past Dobbies garden centre on Boclair Road until the traffic lights at Milngavie Road. It then turned right towards Milngavie.

The third is a white Peugeot Partner van with business livery on the sides and back. It was seen driving on Boclair Road past Dobbies garden centre, up to the traffic lights at Milngavie Road and then turning right towards Milngavie.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Grant, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “I am asking the drivers, or any occupants, of these three vehicles to get in touch as they may have seen something or have information that will help our ongoing inquiries to find out what happened to Kieran.

“Information can be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), which is a website that gives members of the public access to a form so they can send information direct to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus, via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT20S27-PO1.

“I would encourage anyone with information to contact us through this website or to call us on 101, quoting incident number 3599 of Wednesday October 7 2020. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”