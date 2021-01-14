Pair in court after £300,000 of cannabis seized

Two men have appeared in court after police seized £300,000 of cannabis.
Officers searched a commercial unit in Railway Road, Airdrie, at about 10.45am on Wednesday and discovered about 500 plants.
John Mackie, 29, and Paul Morton, 37, were arrested in connection with the incident.
They appeared at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with road and drug offences but made no plea.
Both were released on bail and will appear again at a future date.
