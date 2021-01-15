Man charged after pair injured in Glasgow shooting

A man has been charged after two people were injured in a shooting in the east end of Glasgow.
Three men, aged 28, 31 and 55, were inside a white Ford Transit van stopped outside the One Stop shop in Tollcross Road at around 7.40am on Tuesday.
A firearm was discharged at the van, leaving the 28-year-old and 55-year-old men injured.
They were treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and have since been discharged.
The 31-year-old man was not injured.
Police Scotland has now charged a 34-year old man in connection with the incident.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe