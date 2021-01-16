Mass vaccination of health and social care workers begins in Glasgow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Up to 5,000 health and social care staff are expected to take part in a mass coronavirus vaccination exercise at Glasgow’s NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital on Saturday.

The vaccination rollout for frontline health workers is being carried out by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) building that was converted for use as an emergency hospital during the pandemic.

Up to 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due to be administered each hour from 8.45am to 7.30pm.

Today’s mass vaccination clinic @NHSLouisaJordan is well underway, as 5,000 Covid-19 vaccines are set to be administered throughout the day in collaboration with @NHSGGC! pic.twitter.com/L7bibd9TOL — NHS Louisa Jordan (@NHSLouisaJordan) January 16, 2021

It comes as Scotland recorded 1,753 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 78 deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 28 days.

The number of new infections is 407 below the 2,160 announced on Friday but the number of people who have died is 17 higher.

It is the first time this year the number of new cases in Scotland has dropped below 2,000, although the figures being reported tend to be lower at the weekends.

(PA Graphics)

As of Friday evening, 1,863 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, up by three.

There were also 145 patients in intensive care, an increase of four.

The number of new vaccinations are not reported at the weekend.

This👇is what really matters. Across the country NHS staff working day in day out to care for us all and vaccinating as quickly as possible. Heartfelt thanks to each and every one. #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/iJNtj3WImA — Jeane Freeman (@JeaneF1MSP) January 16, 2021

Commenting on the vaccine rollout in Glasgow, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, said: “To have 5,000 vaccinations taking place at NHS Louisa Jordan in a single day is testament to the hard work of all the staff at the hospital and I want to thank each and every one of them for their part in the rollout of the biggest vaccination programme ever undertaken in Scotland.

“The vaccine offers us hope and as we vaccinate more and more people that hope becomes more real.

“On its own, it won’t be enough to win the race against this virus.

“Our testing programme is crucial. In addition, each one of us needs to follow the guidance, abide by the restrictions, wash our hands, wear face coverings and maintain a two-metre distance from others.

“If we all play our part to suppress the prevalence of the virus, then vaccination can do the job we need it to do.

“Doing all of this will protect us, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The NHS Louisa Jordan hospital, built at the SEC in Glasgow, to care for coronavirus patients (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dr Linda De Caestecker, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s public health director, said: “Today’s mass clinic at NHS Louisa Jordan is testament to the careful planning and professionalism of all the staff involved and I’d like to thank everyone who have made this possible.

“This will play a crucial role in preventing the harm caused by this virus and keeping our vital staff safe to care for patients across healthcare settings.

“While Saturday marks a significant milestone, much work is yet to be done. The rates of infection remain very high in this area and vaccination must work alongside other measures if we are to suppress the virus. Everyone must remember to follow the FACTS and to avoid social mixing in order to save as many lives as possible.”