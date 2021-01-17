Driver pronounced dead at scene of motorway crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed on a motorway in central Scotland.

The incident happened around 12.40pm on Sunday on the M80 southbound at junction 7 near Haggs.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man was pronounced dead.

The road was closed for several hours, with diversions in place there and the nearby M876 junction which was also closed.

❗️UPDATE⌚️17.10#M80 (S) is still closed from J9 (M9) to J7 (Haggs) following an earlier RTC.#M876 (S) is also closed at J1. Please allow extra time for your journey if you need to travel in the area. pic.twitter.com/Rn8A6rdGYo — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 17, 2021

Sergeant David Ross said: “Around 12.40pm on Sunday, 17 January, 2021, emergency services attended a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the M80 southbound at junction 7 near Haggs.

“The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing. The road remains closed and local diversions are in place.”

“Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 1419 of 17 January.”