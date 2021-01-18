Plans for new £33.8m leisure-led development in Perthshire revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans for a new £33.8 million leisure-led development in Perthshire have been revealed.

The West Kinfauns proposal from Morris Leslie Ltd aims to include retail, a four-star hotel, lodge-style cabins and a museum telling the story of transport and vehicles over the last century.

A proposal of application notice has been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council with an online community consultation to be held on Tuesday March 16 between 3pm and 7pm.

The development would incorporate a park and ride also planned for the site, which already has planning consent, if progressed by the local authority.

Morris Leslie, chairman of the plant machinery company which has its headquarters in the area, said: “This exciting £33.8 million development provides the perfect opportunity to maximise the potential of the location and draw tourism to the area on a local and national basis.

“Well-connected to the surrounding road network, including the A90, this premium destination will provide a gateway to Perth, to the surrounding area and beyond.

“The proposed scheme is of a scale that can support additional development and is ideally placed in terms of transport connection.

“It is also in a beautiful location with wonderful views.”

As part of the plans, the hotel from “an internationally recognised brand” would include 120-150 guestrooms over four storeys with views of the River Tay.

Retail space would also be provided complement the hotel, museum, lodges, existing Caledonian House office and the village of Kinfauns.

Perth and Kinross Council leader Murray Lyle said: “This leisure-led development has the potential to make an exciting contribution to the local economy.

“These plans, although at an early stage, are a significant vote of confidence in Perth and Kinross and our ambitious plans for the area, which include the redevelopment of Perth City Hall to house the Stone of Destiny and the creation of the Cross Tay Link Road.”