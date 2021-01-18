Sturgeon ‘hopeful’ all Scots will have had first Covid-19 jab by September

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nicola Sturgeon is “hopeful” that all adults in Scotland will have been given their first dose of coronavirus vaccine by September.

With the UK Government already having declared this as its ambition, the First Minister said the Scottish Government “would broadly be of the same aspiration”.

But with some 4.4 million people in Scotland to be vaccinated, she stressed whether or not this could be achieved would depend on supplies of the vaccine.

It is understood that the Scottish Government has received more than 700,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines so far.

And the First Minister confirmed almost all care home residents have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Asked about the September target, Ms Sturgeon said: “We think if all the supplies we are expecting come through then I would be hopeful that we will be in the position of doing the whole adult population in that kind of timeline.

“But the caveat here is always going to be supply dependent.”

So far a total of 264,991 Scots have been given their first of the two injections.

The Scottish Conservatives however raised concerns that the numbers being given the injection was slowing, saying about 13,384 people received their first dose of the vaccine per day over the weekend, compared to more than 16,000 in the previous three days.

Health spokesman Donald Cameron spoke out, saying: “The SNP are trailing their own targets and these latest numbers are, worryingly, even further behind where they should be, if all was going to plan.

“The UK Armed Forces have already had to be called in to boost the rollout because it’s becoming clear that the SNP are straggling off the pace.”

Mr Cameron insisted: “The Scottish Government have received more than enough vaccine doses from the UK Government.

“Any supply issues, like those that BMA Scotland have said GPs are experiencing, are Nicola Sturgeon’s responsibility alone.”

With initial efforts in Scotland having focused on care home residents, Ms Sturgeon said ministers were looking to “rapidly expand” the vaccination programme.

“Thousands of vaccinations are now taking place each day at the NHS Louisa Jordan in Glasgow and work is ongoing to establish further major vaccination sites,” she said.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gave the latest Covid-19 stats (Andrew Milligan/PA)

She thanked the Army for the logistical support it is providing, as she said Scotland was “on track” to complete first dose vaccinations for those in the two highest priority groups by the start of February.

“That includes care home residents – which I’m pleased to say are almost complete already – health and care staff and everybody who is aged over 80,” she said.

Ms Sturgeon added that by the middle of February they hoped to have completed first doses for those aged over 70 and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable – saying people in these groups would receive appointments later in January.

In addition, it was hoped everyone aged over 65 will have had their first dose of the vaccine by the beginning of March.

But she added: “All of this is subject to getting the supplies we need.”

A total of 1,429 positive coronavirus tests have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

Ms Sturgeon said the Scottish Cabinet would review the current coronavirus restrictions when it meets on Tuesday, with the First Minister then giving a statement to Holyrood later in the day.

“We will look at the latest data and come to a view on where we are and whether we need to extend the lockdown restrictions to further suppress the virus,” she said.

She added the Scottish Government was also considering whether hotels could be used for people coming to the country from outside the UK who are required to self-isolate on arrival.