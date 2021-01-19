Hospitals inquiry to hold public hearings in September

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Scottish Hospitals Inquiry has announced it will hold public hearings in September to hear from affected patients and families.

The independent investigation is looking into the construction of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Campus (QEUH) in Glasgow and the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and Department of Clinical Neurosciences (RHCYP/DCN) in Edinburgh.

Hearings will provide an opportunity for those who have been affected by issues at the hospitals to share their experiences.

Judge Lord Brodie, chairman of the inquiry, said: “The first priority of the inquiry is to understand the experiences of affected patients and their families and this evidence will be crucial.

“As such, it is the focus of our first series of hearings this autumn.

“When I launched the inquiry last year, I asked that anyone who wished to share their experiences to make contact.

“I am pleased to say we have already had some positive conversations with stakeholders and I urge anyone else who thinks they can contribute to get in touch with the Inquiry team as soon as possible.”

The inquiry will determine how issues relating to adequacy of ventilation, water contamination and other matters impacted upon patient safety and care and whether these issues could have been prevented.

It will also examine the effects of these issues on patients and their families and whether the buildings provide a suitable environment for the delivery of safe, effective care.

Recommendations will be made as part of efforts to ensure any past mistakes are not repeated in future NHS infrastructure projects.

The hearings are scheduled to start on September 20 and planned to last around three weeks.

Anyone with information for the inquiry is urged to contact the team by calling 0808 196 5000 or emailing public@hospitalsinquiry.scot.