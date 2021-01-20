Thursday, January 21st 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

‘Miraculous’ no-one killed after break-in at former radar station, say police

by Press Association
January 20, 2021, 3:23 pm
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)
Police are appealing for information about the incident (David Cheskin/PA)

Police have said it is “miraculous” that no-one was killed after someone cut live cables during a break-in at a former radar station.

The building at Balado, near Kinross, dubbed The Golf Ball, was broken into at around 4.30am on Tuesday.

Police said that live cables carrying 11,000V were cut “with intent to steal”.

The force tweeted: “Incredibly dangerous, and miraculous no-one was badly hurt or killed.”

Officers have launched an investigation into the incident.

They asked anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0385 of January 19.

More from the Press and Journal