Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run collision in Midlothian.

The incident happened at around 2.45pm on Tuesday on the A701, near the Gowkley Moss roundabout.

A 55-year-old man was struck by a silver VW vehicle and sustained serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal infirmary.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Constable Kevin Liddell said: “We are appealing for the assistance of the public to trace the vehicle involved.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the collision that you get in contact with officers.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1700 of Tuesday January 19, 2021.”