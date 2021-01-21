Disruption for motorists as Storm Christoph brings snow and rain

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Motorists are facing difficult driving conditions as Storm Christoph brings heavy snow and rain.

The Queensferry Crossing was closed for a while due to a “risk of falling ice” before it later reopened, while motorists were advised to drive with caution when crossing the A9 Dornoch Bridge in the Highlands due to high winds.

On the A939 in the north of Scotland, the snow gates were closed northbound at Cock Bridge and southbound at Tomintoul.

Edinburgh’s Royal Mile was blanketed in snow (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Met Office amber warning of heavy snow for south-west Scotland, Lothian, the Borders and South Lanarkshire was in place until 8am on Thursday.

It forecast 2in-4in (5cm-10cm) of snow for most of the warning area, with 4in-8in (10cm-20cm) above 656ft (200m) elevation and perhaps around 12in (30cm) above (1,312ft) 400m.

Yellow weather warnings of snow for south-west Scotland, Strathclyde and Dumfries & Galloway were in force until 10am on Thursday.

(PA Graphics)

Further north, a yellow warning of snow is in place throughout Thursday and until midday on Friday for Central, Tayside, Fife, Grampian and the Highlands, which forecasts heavy snow and strong winds, potentially leading to travel disruption.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning of heavy rain for Grampian, the Highlands and Orkney & Shetland, which is in force until midday on Friday.

Chris Tracey, Bear Scotland’s south east unit bridges manager, said: “The safety of bridge users comes first and we therefore made the decision to temporarily close the Queensferry Crossing when we identified a risk of falling ice.

A man and his dog enjoy the wintry conditions on Edinburgh’s Calton Hill (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We had already mobilised additional ice patrols in response to the weather forecast and the bridge was closed at 4am when staff observed ice falling from the structure.

“The risk has now passed, and it is safe to reopen the bridge. We apologise for any inconvenience caused by this closure.”

Authorities have reminded people they should only travel for essential reasons under current coronavirus restrictions, and to take care if they do have to go out.

Children play in the snow on Calton Hill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: “The Met Office is telling us that Storm Christoph is likely to bring another period of challenging weather to parts of Scotland over the next few days, particularly in the north and north-east of Scotland.

“The current Covid restrictions mean you should only be leaving your home for an essential purpose, so please consider if your journey is absolutely necessary before setting off.

“The forecast snow has potential to cause difficult driving conditions and disruption to the wider transport network, so if you have to make an essential journey during the warning period it’s important you plan your journey, drive to the conditions and follow Police Scotland travel advice.”