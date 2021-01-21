‘Roll up your sleeves’ campaign encourages vaccine uptake

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Scottish Government information campaign has been launched which encourages people to get the coronavirus vaccine as soon as they are eligible.

The “roll up your sleeves” campaign stresses the importance and safety of the vaccine, while setting out the details of the priority list.

It will run until the end of March, with messages appearing on TV, radio, press and online channels as well as on billboards.

The jabs will eventually be offered to 4.5 million people in Scotland. Nearly all care home residents and most care home staff have already received their first dose, and vaccinators are currently working through the over-80s.

Everyone aged over 70 and those considered clinically extremely vulnerable are due to receive their first doses by mid-February.

While uptake of the vaccine has been high, concern has been raised about “targeted misinformation” campaigns which seek to persuade people to avoid it.

Earlier this week, chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith said vaccine misinformation is one of the “biggest dangers that we face just now”, following reports of an “anti-vaxx” campaign targeting care home workers.

As the Government’s campaign launched on Thursday, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “Vaccination offers us greater protection against Covid-19 and it offers us hope that this year will be a brighter one.

“It is another vital tool in our work to suppress the virus, but other measures including testing and lockdown restrictions remain absolutely essential to suppress Covid to the lowest possible level in Scotland.

“These three critical actions will help us protect the NHS and save lives, towards a brighter year ahead.

“However, we don’t yet know how well vaccination stops people transmitting the virus to others – which is why it’s essential people protect the progress we’ve made and continue to follow the restrictions currently in place, whether they have been vaccinated or not, while vaccine delivery is rolled out across the country.”