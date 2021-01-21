Man killed by falling mast on building site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has died in an incident on a building site in Dumfries and Galloway.

The 52-year-old was killed when a mast fell on him at the site on Hallmeadow Place, Annan.

Emergency services attended the incident at about 9.45am on Thursday, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries into the incident will be carried out alongside the Health and Safety Executive.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”