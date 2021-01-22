Pedestrian dies after road crash in Oban

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A woman has died following a crash in Oban.

The 69-year-old pedestrian was hit by a Citroen Berlingo van on Soroba Road, at 6.30pm on Thursday, police said.

She was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The male driver of the Citroen was uninjured.

We appealing for witnesses after a female pedestrian, 69, died following a road crash in Oban. The incident happened around 6.30pm on Thurs, 21 Jan on Soroba Road. Read our full statement here: https://t.co/et8A2cywAb pic.twitter.com/CUfQuAVVXQ — Oban Police (@ObanPol) January 22, 2021

Sergeant Alister Johnson said: “Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area yesterday evening.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2724 of 21 January, 2021.”