No guarantee of ‘back to normal’ for summer festivals, warns Sturgeon

There is no guarantee life will be “back to normal” by the summer, the First Minister said when asked whether music festivals should go ahead this year.

Nicola Sturgeon said some coronavirus restrictions will have to remain in place even if the vaccination programme is able to suppress transmission rates, and that is a consideration which currently makes it impossible to say when large events will be permitted.

The Glastonbury Festival has this week been cancelled for a second year due to the pandemic, but organisers of the TRNSMT festival – due to take place in Glasgow Green in July – still hope it can go ahead if restrictions are lifted in time.

At the coronavirus briefing on Friday, the First Minister was asked if summer music festivals should simply be cancelled now.

She said she has “huge sympathy” for organisations debating whether they can hold events in the summer.

But she added “none of us” can say with certainty what the situation will be in the summer, despite the improved weather and the vaccine rollout.

She continued: “We are still very much in the grip of a global pandemic and none of these things, in and of themselves, are going to necessarily create a completely back to normal environment in any walk of life.

“So I think organisations have to be aware of that.”

Despite the vaccination programme, she said, some “mitigations” may be needed for some time to come.