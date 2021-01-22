Saturday, January 23rd 2021 Show Links
Pedestrian killed in Oban road crash named

by Press Association
January 22, 2021, 4:01 pm
Margaret Smith was killed in the incident in Oban on Thursday evening (family handout/PA)
A woman killed in a road crash in Oban has been named.

Margaret Smith, 69, was hit by a Citroen Berlingo van on Soroba Road at 6.30pm on Thursday.

She was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The male driver of the Citroen was uninjured.

Sergeant Alister Johnson of road policing in Glasgow said: “Our thoughts are with this woman’s family and friends.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances which led to this incident and would urge anyone who may be able to help to get in touch.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area yesterday evening.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2724 of January 21.”

