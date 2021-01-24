Boy in critical condition after being hit by train

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A boy is in critical condition after he was struck by a train.

The incident happened at Prestwick Town station in South Ayrshire just after 7.20pm on Saturday.

The 12-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to hospital where his condition was described as critical.

British Transport Police said the incident is being treated as an accident.

Officers from Police Scotland went to the scene to assist.

BTP asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040 quoting reference 432 of 23/1/2021.