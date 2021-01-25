Sturgeon defends seven-day vaccinations after numbers halved on Sunday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted Scotland’s vaccination programme is a genuine seven-day-a-week operation despite a substantial drop in the number of doses administered on Sunday.

Just 11,364 patients in Scotland received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Sunday, according to the government’s figures – less than half of the 23,371 people who got one on Saturday.

A further 155 patients also received their second dose of vaccination, down from the 195 carried out the day before.

It is the lowest number of vaccinations administered since the Scottish Government began publishing daily figures, although last weekend’s data only states that 40,151 were carried out across both Saturday and Sunday combined.

Asked about the significant drop, the First Minister suggested it could be due to a “lag” in reporting the number of vaccines carried out and that the Scottish Government may trial round-the-clock appointments for the general population.

Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said: “We have a seven-day programme that will continue to develop as more and larger-scale sites come on stream.

“We were also having discussions about this on Friday; looking at piloting 24/7 arrangements so that people – particularly when we get into the wider groups of the population – have choices about the time that they turn up for vaccines.”

📺 Watch live: First Minister @NicolaSturgeon holds a press conference on #coronavirus (#COVIDー19). Joining the First Minister is Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Gregor Smith https://t.co/lLKH0g9Rmq — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 25, 2021

Ms Sturgeon also acknowledged England had vaccinated a higher proportion of its over-80 population but suggested this was because Scotland was prioritising “more labour-intensive” vaccinations in care homes.

Approximately 95% of over-80s in Scottish care homes had received a vaccination while an estimated 90% of all residents have had at least one dose, she said.

Ms Sturgeon also said the rollout of the vaccine to other over-80s who are being prioritised was “picking up pace”, with approximately 46% getting a vaccine – up from 34% on Friday.

“That will grow on a daily basis as we work towards the target, which we are – I would say – well on track to meet for the over-80s population,” she said.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “We’ve warned the SNP’s vaccine rollout has been sluggish for some time but the latest evidence shows it’s a shambles over the weekend.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s claims of a data lag are clutching at straws when this has happened two weeks in a row and the figures are not picking up enough midweek to get back on track.

“They are failing to deliver the seven-day service that was promised, and GPs are still not getting supplies quickly enough from the SNP.”

He said the SNP’s independence referendum “roadmap” announced on Saturday was a “reckless distraction” from the pandemic.

Ms Sturgeon’s comments about the vaccine rollout follow news that a mass coronavirus vaccination centre is in the final stages of preparation for opening in Aberdeen.

Members of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guard help with the final preparations setting up a mass covid vaccination centre at the P and J Live Arena in Aberdeen (Jane Barlow/PA)

Work has been ongoing to prepare the P&J Live at TECA stadium, with the first jabs expected to take place from Monday February 1.

It is intended the majority of immunisations in the city will take place at the venue.

Project manager Clare Houston said: “P&J Live at TECA offers us enormous flexibility.

“The whole vaccination programme will have to adapt according to the supply of vaccine, approval of new vaccines and availability of staff; in this space we will be able to expand our provision without interrupting existing clinics.

“We have consciously decided to start on a smaller scale to allow us to ‘bed in’ but have the potential to vaccinate many thousands of people each day when operating at full capacity.

“It is important to stress that this will not be a ‘drop-in’ facility. People will be offered appointments here in the same way that they will be offered appointments at any vaccination clinic.”