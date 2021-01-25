Aberdeen care home investigated over coronavirus deaths

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen care home is being investigated by the crown office in relation to Covid-19 deaths.

A special Crown Office unit was set up to investigate almost 500 care homes across Scotland to probe coronavirus-linked deaths.

Tor Na Dee care home in Aberdeen will be investigated over seven deaths of residents.

A spokesperson woman for the Crown Office & Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received reports in connection with the deaths of seven people at Tor Na Dee Care Home in Aberdeen.

“The investigation into the deaths, under the direction of the Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT), is ongoing and the families will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”