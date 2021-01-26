Livingston manager an example that rehabilitation is possible, says MP

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston manager David Martindale should serve as a positive example that rehabilitation is possible, according to SNP MP Hannah Bardell.

Following an SFA hearing on Tuesday morning, Mr Martindale’s appointment as boss of the West Lothian club was approved after being declared a “fit and proper person”.

He had faced questions over his suitability for the role having been sentenced to six-and-a-half years in jail in 2006 over drugs and money laundering charges.

🆕| Livingston Football Club is pleased to confirm that the Scottish FA have approved the inclusion of first-team manager David Martindale on the club’s Official Return following today’s hearing. 🔗 Full story here – https://t.co/gUqnISrTTU pic.twitter.com/TACjc1aa9C — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) January 26, 2021

Ms Bardell, who is MP for Livingston, had previously written to the SFA urging them to “look positively” upon the case of Mr Martindale.

Following the verdict, Mr Martindale said: “I would like to go on record thanking everybody at the SFA, SPFL and more importantly I’d like to thank every single person on social media – the fans, pundits and media for their support.

“A big thank you also to Hannah Bardell MP, Angela Constance MSP and Professor Phil Scraton, and I’m delighted that the SFA has given me a chance to progress my career with Livingston Football Club.”

1/ The ability to be rehabilitated is a key part of an inclusive society. That’s why I’ve written to the @ScottishFA urging them to look positively upon @LiviFCOfficial’s manager David Martindale, as they decide if he is ‘fit and proper’ to continue in his role as our manager👇 pic.twitter.com/i1O7hMUnGk — Hannah Bardell MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@HannahB4LiviMP) January 25, 2021

Ms Bardell told the PA News Agency: “This is fantastic news and well done to the Scottish FA for coming to this positive decision.

“Huge credit to David, the team and staff at Livingston FC who have supported and believed in him. David is proof that there is always hope and a way to move forward.

“He and this moment should serve as a positive example that rehabilitation is possible and there can be a fresh start, opportunity and new chances.

“Here’s to all those who follow in his footsteps.”

On Sunday, Livingston qualified for the Scottish League Cup final by beating St Mirren 1-0 at Hampden Park. They will play St Johnstone in the final at the end of February.

Mr Martindale, who only took over as manager two months ago, has steered the West Lothian club to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership.