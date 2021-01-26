Body found in search for missing man in South Lanarkshire

A body has been discovered in the search for a missing man in South Lanarkshire.
Graham Brady, 35, was reported missing from Whitehill, Carluke, since Sunday December 6 2020.
At around 11.35am on Monday, the body of a man was recovered by officers from a burn between Carluke and Law.
While formal identification has still to take place, the family of Mr Brady have been informed.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact cause of the man’s death which, at this time, police are not treating as suspicious.”
