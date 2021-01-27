Donors sought to save Scotland’s rainforests

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Donors are being sought to halt the loss of Scotland’s rare rainforests.

The Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest – a voluntary partnership of 21 organisations and public bodies – has released a video to promote its aim of seeking to turn around the fortunes of the dwindling habitat.

Funding of around £850,000 is being sought to help with two projects, based in Argyll and Bute and the Highlands.

Alistair Whyte of partner organisation Plantlife Scotland said: “The Alliance for Scotland’s Rainforest is a partnership of organisations with a shared vision to see this precious forest thrive once again.

“But we can’t do this alone. We need the support of funders and policymakers to save this valuable habitat that locks in carbon, provides local livelihoods and supports communities.

“We can protect and restore Scotland’s rainforest if we work together, but we must act now.”

Argyll’s Rainforest is a project led by the Argyll and the Isles Coast and Countryside Trust (ACT).

ACT was invited to develop an application to the National Heritage Lottery Fund in March 2020.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis however, this was put on hold and it is now looking for £350,000 to allow the first phase of this important work to take place.

Meanwhile, Saving Morvern’s Rainforest aims to enhance and restore important areas of rainforest on the Morvern peninsula in the Highlands.

If rhododendron is cleared, it will be difficult for it to re-invade an area protected by the sea on three sides.

The aim is to create eight local jobs, traineeships and contractor opportunities and promote the rainforest as a visitor destination.

It is hoped work can start in August and continue until June 2026, but with a funding gap of £500,000, grant-awarding organisations, charitable trusts and/or private individuals are invited to get in touch.